TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — The Troup County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) is investigating a drowning death from earlier this morning.

On March 24 at 6:08 a.m., TCSO deputies responded to Roanoke Road near the Chattahoochee River bridge. Deputies learned two men were attempting CPR on 58-year-old Reginald Crane of Atlanta.

Upon arrival, emergency responders continued CPR as well as other life-saving measures. Crane was taken to Well Star West Georgia Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Preliminary information suggests Crane fell off his boat and into the water. The two other men made attempts to pull Crane back into the boat and he became unresponsive at some point, the preliminary information indicates.

There is no further information available at this time.