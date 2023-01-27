TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — A man was taken into custody after he threw rocks at a responding fire truck then screamed over the dispatch radio, according to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 5:21 p.m., Troup County Sheriff’s Office deputies along with the Troup County Fire Department were dispatched to a small camper fire that may have been intentionally set by someone on scene.

The person possibly responsible for the act — Seneca Buchanan, 40 — left the scene on foot.

Deputies searched the surrounding area for Buchanan. Once the location as well as the fire were secure, deputies were released from the scene.

At around 7:30 p.m., deputies were informed Buchanan returned to the property and became “very verbally upset” with the fire department’s staff.

Deputies say Buchanan proceeded to throw rocks at the fire department’s truck. Deputies also state at one point, he entered the cab of the fire truck where he began screaming over the dispatch radio.

Firefighters safely relocated while awaiting deputy arrival.

Upon arrival, deputies told Buchanan to get on the ground. He was taken into custody and to the Troup County Jail without incident.

Buchanan faces the following charges: