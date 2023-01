TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – According to the Georgia Department of Transportation (DOT) and the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, there has been a crash on I-185 near the mile-marker 46, causing all southbound lanes to be blocked.

The Georgia DOT advises motorists to ‘stay off the roads for unnecessary travel.’

