TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Troup County Board of Commissioners (TCBC) recently announced it intends to increase the 2023 property taxes that will be levied this year by 5.63 percent over the rollback millage rate.

According to TCBC, every year, the Board of Tax Assessors must review the assessed value for property tax reasons of the taxable property in Troup County if the trend of prices on properties that were recently sold in the area indicates an increase in the fair market value of any specific property, per Georgia law. In that case, the Board of Tax Assessors must re-evaluate the value of properties and make the necessary adjustments.

After the total digest of taxable property is prepared, Georgia law requires a rollback millage rate that must be calculated to produce the same total revenue on the current year’s digest that last year’s millage rate should have produced if no reassessment had occurred.

The budget, which the TCBC adopted, requires a higher millage rate than the rollback millage rate so TCBC can develop the tentative budget and create a final millage rate. Georgia law also requires the county to hold three public hearings concerning allowing the public to express their thoughts about the increase.

The county invites concerned individuals to participate in the public hearings regarding the property tax increase, which will be held at the Troup County Government Center at 100 Ridley Avenue in LaGrange, Georgia. The first meeting has already occurred and was held at 9 a.m. on Tuesday. The last two public hearings are scheduled for Tuesday at 6 p.m. and July 11 at 9 a.m.

The county says any disabled individuals who require special accommodations to attend the meetings can contact the Troup County Commissioner’s Office at 706-883-1630.