TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Troup County Government announced the county’s Annual Fourth of July Fireworks Show would be held at Pyne Road Park at 4481 Roanoke Road, in LaGrange, Georgia, on July 4.

The county government says the park’s gate will be open to the public at 3 p.m., and the entree fee per vehicle is $10. Entry fees for vehicles can only be paid with cash. Pyne Road Park is scheduled for closure to traffic after the park’s parking capacity is reached.

The firework show will feature local food vendors, and Troup County Government says the fireworks show will start after dark.

Also, the county government will not allow boats, trailers, pop-up tents, and animals not classified as service animals at the event.