TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — An inmate was pronounced dead after being found seemingly unresponsive in his cell, according to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office.

33-year-old Aaron Martinette, of Fayetteville, was being held on disorderly conduct charges. A detention officer found him unresponsive around 9:17 p.m. on Thursday.

Martinette was taken to Well Star West Georgia’s ER. He was pronounced dead at 4:30 a.m. on Friday.

GBI is investigating. WRBL will keep you updated.