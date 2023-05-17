TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — An investigation is underway following the death of a Troup County Jail inmate who was taken to a local hospital due to medical issues, according to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO).

On May 16 around 9 p.m., 46-year-old Torreges Bray, of LaGrange, began having difficulty breathing. Bray was taken to the Medical Unit for evaluation.

TCSO says while the staff tended to Bray, he became unresponsive. CPR and other lifesaving measures were given.

Bray was taken to Well Star West Georgia’s ER. He was pronounced dead at around 5:44 a.m.

According to TCSO, Bray was in jail on charges of interfering with call for emergency service, one count of battery, one count of obstruction of officer and sentenced superior.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has been notified and will conduct an independent investigation.