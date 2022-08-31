TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Troup County Court Services Drug Lab announced on Wednesday the launch of a new DNA testing service that will be primarily used for maternity/paternity testing to aid in lawsuits, DFCS cases, custody battles, child support cases, and other related disputes.

According to a news release from the Troup County Board of Commissioners, walk-ins for DNA testing will be open to the public Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. through the Court Services Office located on the third floor of the Troup County Government Center. No sign-up is required.

DNA testing is a client-funded service; each test will cost $300 for an initial client. Another $65 fee will be included for each additional test for any person accompanying the initial client.

After completing the necessary paperwork for the chain of custody, each client undergoes a mouth-swab DNA test. The samples will be sent to and processed by a testing facility contracted with Troup County. The test results are usually returned and ready for pick-up from the Troup County Drug Lab within seven to 10 business days after the initial appointment.

Drug Lab Administrator Jordan Andrews says that opening the DNA testing service offers a wide range of possibilities for other DNA-related services to be provided in the future.

“This is a very exciting pilot program. It could open the door to a wide variety of DNA services, and we’re looking forward to its success,” said Andrews.

For more information, contact the Troup County Court Services Drug Lab at 706-298-3790.