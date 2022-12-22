TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — In observance of Christmas, the Troup County government building will not be open for business on Monday, Dec. 26 or Tuesday, Dec. 27, says a Troup County, Georgia press release. It will return to normal business hours on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

All Troup County convenience centers will be closed on Sunday, Dec. 25 but will resume normal operating schedules on Monday, Dec. 26.

The press release notes that the Loyd-Tatum, Work Camp, and Parmer Road Landfill locations are the only centers open on Mondays. Other convenience centers will reopen on Tuesday, Dec. 27.