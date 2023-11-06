LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The Troup County School System (TCSS) released a statement on rumors of “predicted violence” circulating around Troup High School on Monday.

You can read the statement below:

“As of Monday, November 6, 2023, we are aware of rumors circulating around Troup High School concerning predicted violence. School officials are working with law enforcement to investigate and determine the source of the rumor.

Additional security procedures have been implemented at the school. Parents are also able to pick-up their students as they wish.”

– Troup County School System

Additionally, TCSS says a 19-year-old was arrested in an unrelated incident. According to the school, the individual was picking up their sibling when they were arrested after going through the school’s weapons detection system.

No further information at this time.