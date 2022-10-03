TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — The Troup County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect from an armed robbery incident on Oct. 3 at 9:53 a.m., according to officials.

Deputies were dispatched to a local Dollar General on 24 Pyne Road in response to an armed robbery.

Officials say they determined a black male, wearing all black, demanded money from the Dollar General Clerk, then fired two handgun rounds towards the ceiling of the store.

Following this, the suspect fled on foot.

Investigators viewed camera footage from neighboring businesses and determined the suspect was driving a silver or gray pick-up truck.

After sharing the information on social media, an individual saw the truck on West Point Road and called 911.

Deputies found the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop.

The driver was identified as Jmonte Shephard, 18, of LaGrange.

Shephard was taken into custody. His charges are pending.

There is no additional information available at this time.