TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Troup County will host an American Red Cross Blood Drive this Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troup County Government Center.

According to American Red Cross, nearly every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. One blood donation can help save up to three lives.

If interested, you can make an appointment by visiting redcrossblood.org and entering sponsor code: TCGC or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.