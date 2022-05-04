LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — A Valley, Alabama man was taken into custody by the LaGrange Police Department.

According to the LaGrange Police Department, Daquarious Johnson was arrested on May 4, 2022. At the time of his arrest, he was out on a conditional bond.

LaGrange Police initially responded to a suspected theft at 303 Smith St. After meeting with the victim, officers determined that a robbery happened earlier on in the day near the intersection of N. Greenwood Street and Broad Street.

Officers later located Johnson at 211 Vernon St. He was taken into custody for “Robbery, Aggravated Stalking, and Cruelty to a Child 3rd degree”, as stated in the LaGrange Police Department’s press release.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603, or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000. For more information, Detective T. Heckendorf and Sergeant B. Brown can be reached at 706-883-2603.