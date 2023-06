LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — A detective with the LaGrange Police Department (LPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying three burglary suspects.

Police say the burglary left the home with $4,000 worth of damages. Around $8,000 worth of property was stolen from inside, according to police.

You can watch a video provided by LPD below:

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Norris at 706-883-2677.