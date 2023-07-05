TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — A man and woman were rescued from a burning truck after severe storms led to multiple crashes in Troup County.

According to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Carla Querry arrived first to the scene of the fire on Friday.

Querry helped to control the blaze with a fire extinguisher, until she was made aware of a man and woman both trapped in the burning truck.

After busting through the windows, Querry and nearby citizens were able to rescue the trapped occupants before the truck was overtaken by the fire.

Corporal Gabe Garner later arrived to help move the man and woman further away from the flames. The sheriff’s office says they were both treated for their injuries.

“Troup County Fire Department arrived and quickly extinguished the fire and the victims were treated for their injuries,” said the Troup County Sheriff’s Office. “Were it not for the brave actions of Deputy Querry, we have no doubt this incident would have had a very different ending.”

There is no word on the condition of the man and woman at this time.