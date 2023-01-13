TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — Troup County officials are holding a press conference at 1 p.m. in response to Thursday’s severe storms.

Severe storms including tornadoes moved through the area on Thursday, Jan. 12 causing damage to homes and businesses. According to officials, there were no deaths or major injuries. Four people were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

A prayer vigil will be held at 5 p.m. tomorrow Jan. 14 in Lafayette Square.

Officials say Red Cross has set up a temporary shelter at Faith Baptist Church. Contact Troup County at (706) 883-1610 for more information.

You can watch the press conference on Troup County’s storm relief efforts in the video player above.