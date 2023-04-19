LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — Some parts of LaGrange will experience a temporary water outage as crews complete a water main relocation.
Service will be halted from Thursday, April 20 at 10 p.m. to Friday, April 21 at 6 a.m.
The relocation work is part of the bridge construction on Hamilton Road. All customers along the road and its side streets from Bryant Lake south will be impacted. The other following roads and areas will also experience the outage:
- Ash Drive
- Bartley Road
- Bryant Lake Subdivision
- Bobby White Road
- Border Road
- Drake Road
- Fenwick Farms Subdivision
- Hale Drive
- Hamilton Lakes Subdivision
- Lower Big Springs Road
- Maple Lane
- Pine Hill Road
- South Highland Boulebard
- South Oak Drive
- Troup County Jail
- Vulcan Material Road
- Wilcox Road
- Willis Drive
Later on, crews will return to transfer individual service lines to new mains. The city says these outages will be shorter.