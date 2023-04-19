LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — Some parts of LaGrange will experience a temporary water outage as crews complete a water main relocation.

Service will be halted from Thursday, April 20 at 10 p.m. to Friday, April 21 at 6 a.m.

The relocation work is part of the bridge construction on Hamilton Road. All customers along the road and its side streets from Bryant Lake south will be impacted. The other following roads and areas will also experience the outage:

Ash Drive

Bartley Road

Bryant Lake Subdivision

Bobby White Road

Border Road

Drake Road

Fenwick Farms Subdivision

Hale Drive

Hamilton Lakes Subdivision

Lower Big Springs Road

Maple Lane

Pine Hill Road

South Highland Boulebard

South Oak Drive

Troup County Jail

Vulcan Material Road

Wilcox Road

Willis Drive

Later on, crews will return to transfer individual service lines to new mains. The city says these outages will be shorter.