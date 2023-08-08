LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — Several rounds of gunfire rang out in a LaGrange neighborhood on Tuesday.

Around 12:42 a.m., LaGrange police officers responded to Laurel Lane. Police found a woman shot in the ankle.

Further investigation revealed she was standing on her front porch when a black vehicle, maybe a Kia, drove past while shooting at the home. She was struck once and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Several of the gunshots also entered the house, which was occupied by three adults and a juvenile.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2603.