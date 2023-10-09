TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — One woman was injured when shots were fired near a home on New Hutchinson Mill Road, according to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO).

Deputies were dispatched to the area on Oct. 8 at 9:56 p.m. They spoke with a woman who said she’d been shot in the back.

A deputy found a small gunshot wound near the center part of the woman’s back. She was taken to a Columbus area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim and others in the home said they heard what sounded like firecrackers until they realized the house was being shot.

Investigators examined the outside of the home, finding multiple shell casings. They also found the neighbor’s vehicle was shot.

There is no word on a possible suspect this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division (706) 883-1616.