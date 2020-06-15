Troup County’s annual Fourth of July fireworks show pushed by due to COVID-19

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – People in Troup County are going to have to wait a little bit longer for the annual fireworks show. The county’s Fourth of July Fireworks event has been postponed to Saturday, August 8 due to COVID-19

Officials say they are pushing back the event, which is presented by Troup County Parks and Recreation, due to continuing precautions and restrictions put in place by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

The decision to delay the event was made in order to prioritize the safety and well-being of the public, according to officials.

Troup County officials are excited to host the rescheduled event, which will serve as a back-to-school kick-off as a way to wish all students, teachers, and families well during the upcoming school year.

Despite the change in date, the county hopes to offer traditional activities during the Pyne Road Park celebration unless otherwise noted by further restrictions. Admission entry will be $10.00 per vehicle, and the event will be sponsored by Jackson Services, who has offered outstanding support in making the event successful.