TROY, Ala. (WRBL) — A Troy woman died in a single-vehicle crash on Saturday, May 27.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Charlisa K. Brunson, 33, was fatally injured when the car she was driving left the roadway and struck an embankment.

ALEA says Brunson was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash. She was ejected and pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash occurred at approximately 1:50 a.m. on U.S. 231 three miles south of Brundidge, in Pike County.