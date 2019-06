AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Alabama State Troopers are on the scene of a tractor trailer fire along Interstate 85 north. The truck is on the side of the road just before exit 50, Auburn Technology Parkway.

We are unsure if there are any injuries at this point. News 3 was alerted to the fire around 3:30 PM on Sunday.

Traffic is starting to backup. Please avoid the area.

Photo Credit: Q. Mckee