Truck stuck under overpass in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – A Ryder truck is stuck under an overpass in Phenix City. The incident happened Friday evening on Fourth Avenue near S. Railroad Street.

Traffic in the area is currently backed up due to the incident.

Officials are asking everyone to avoid the area and find an alternative route.

Currently, information about how much damage the bridge suffered is unavailable.

No injuries have been reported in the incident.

WRBL News 3 is working to gather more information. Stay with us on air and online for new details as the become available.