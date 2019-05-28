TSYS acquired by Atlanta-based company in $21.5 billion deal Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

COLUMBUS (WRBL) - Columbus-based electronic payments company TSYS was sold to an Atlanta-based company in a $21.5 billion all stock deal that was announced this morning.

Atlanta-based Global Payments and TSYS will join forces in what is being called “merger of equals” in the news release this morning. Global Payments will own 52 percent of the combined company, compared to 48 percent for the TSYS shareholders.

The deal had been rumored since late last week when some national business outlets reported it was imminent.

TSYS shareholders will receive 0.81 shares in Global Payments for each of their shares, the equivalent of $124.30 at Global Payments closing price on Friday. That is 25 percent more than the TSYS closing price on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.

TSYS chairman and CEO Troy Woods will be the chairman of the new combined company. Global Payment CEO Jeff Sloan will be named CEO of the combined company. The Board of Directors of the new company will be split with six members from the Global Payments board and six from the TSYS board.

“In this exciting merger of equals, our new company will truly be a payments powerhouse that is perfectly poised to lead the industry in delivering merchant, issuer and consumer payments technology, solutions and service to our customers,” Woods said in a prepared statement announcing the deal. “Our companies share common values, a strong culture of putting people first, and a relentless commitment to doing the right thing, making this combination the perfect fit. The entire TSYS team is proud to link arms with Global Payments, and we look forward to leading the market as the preeminent payment solutions provider.”

Global Payments has about 11,000 employees, and TSYS has almost 13,000 worldwide. There are 5,500 TSYS employees based in Columbus.

The deal ends nearly six decades of local control of a business that started as part of Columbus Bank & Trust Company, the forerunner to Synovus.

CB&T began issuing credit cards in 1959 and processed those cards in house. Eventually, the company began processing credit cards for other financial institutions. That grew into Total System Services, Inc., which was founded in 1983.

In October 2007, Synovus announced that TSYS would become its own company, no longer a subsidiary of Synovus.

TSYS processes electronic payments throughout the world, including the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and in the Asia-Pacific region.

