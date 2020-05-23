Tumbleweed Provisions gives back to the community with fundraiser for Feeding the Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Tumbleweed Provisions is continuing to give back to the community.

Adam Jackson and the Tumbleweed Provisions team held a fundraiser for Feeding the Valley as they provided fresh fruit and veggies boxes for Columbus folks. Today, for every box that was picked up in front of Momma Goldberg’s downtown, they gave five dollars back to Feeding The Valley.

Over 150 boxes were ordered! Jackson says he was proud to see the community show up and support.

He’s decided to hold the fundraiser once a month to support local charities. “We’re going to bring in local businesses and tie all that together!” Jackson said.

Tumbleweed Provisions also provides contactless pickup.

“You go on to our website tumbleweedsprovisions.com, you place your order, you select your pickup location – we have 12 per week. You can pull up and you don’t even have to get out of your car. Tell us your name, we give you your box and your on your way,” Jackson explained.

Jackson says they’ve heard nothing but good reviews from first-time customers to repeat customers. “All of our products are hand-packed and its very fresh.”

“This makes me feel great being able to give back to the community because the community has gotten behind us so much with the local businesses who’ve come behind and support us. With the outpouring of people who have been buying the products from us. And then for us to do this fundraiser and see how many people stood up and supported this, its just phenomenal,” he said.

Jackson believes the monthly fundraiser will be amazing for charities across the Chattahoochee Valley. “Its also going to be great for people because in this time, people feel like they can give back,” he said.

Jackson says the one of the important parts about his company are the employees.

“We were able to pivot from what we were doing and give our guys jobs. We made sure they could keep working, keep supporting their families. We want to help support people as much as they’re supporting us,” Jackson said.

You can go online and order anytime you want.

“We have drop offs six days a week – two locations per day, so we have 12 drop off locations per week. So you can go onto our website any day of the week Monday through Sunday.”