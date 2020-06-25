Tumbleweed Provisions partners with local businesses for second fundraiser

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – A local Columbus business is giving back to the community yet again.

Tumbleweed Provisions, PTAP and Brady Blackmon Real Estate Team have partnered to help the local Boys and Girls Club of the Chattahoochee Valley.

Tumbleweed Provisions will give back five dollars to the Boys and Girls Club for every food box picked up at the special location.

In May, the company held its first fundraiser in Columbus at The Posh Peach downtown and donated some of the proceeds to Feeding The Valley. Over 150 boxes were ordered.

Its second fundraiser will be held in the same location on June 27 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tumbleweed Provisions is owned by Marvin Jackson, and his sons, Adam and Luke, they were just restarting the wholesale business when the COVID-19 crisis hit.

“We offer contactless pickup, pull up get your box and be on your way,” Adam Jackson said.

“You go on to our website tumbleweedsprovisions.com, you place your order, you select your pickup location – we have 12 per week. You can pull up and you don’t even have to get out of your car. Tell us your name, we give you your box and your on your way,” Jackson says.