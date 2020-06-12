Tuskegee man charged with breaking and entering a motor vehicle, and more, in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A 20-year-old Tuskegee man is facing multiple charges from Auburn Police after being taken into custody on June 11.

Romerio Jarnell Ware, of Tuskegee, was taken into custody on warrants charging him with Unlawful Breaking and Entering into a Motor Vehicle and Theft of Property 2nd Degree, according to the Auburn Police Division.

The arrest comes after an investigation that began on June 11 when officers responded to a report of a vehicle burglary on South College Street. According to the report, a vehicle was unlawfully entered and items inside were stolen. Ware was developed as a suspect by police, then arrested and charged.

Ware is currently being held at the Lee County Jail on a $6,000 bond.