Two arrested in nightclub shooting
COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) - Police have arrested two men in connection with a shooting and armed robbery that occurred at After Five Nightclub.
Police say 37-year-old Damian Ivory Robinson was charged with aggravated assault, robbery with a weapon, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes a crime.
33-year-old Dwayne Antonio Mitchell was charged with armed robbery.
Police responded to an armed robbery call around midnight.
