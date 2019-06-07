Local News

Two arrested in nightclub shooting

Posted: Jun 07, 2019 03:41 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 03:46 PM EDT

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) - Police have arrested two men in connection with a shooting and armed robbery that occurred at After Five Nightclub. 

Police say 37-year-old Damian Ivory Robinson was charged with aggravated assault, robbery with a weapon, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes a crime. 

33-year-old Dwayne Antonio Mitchell was charged with armed robbery.

Police responded to an armed robbery call around midnight. 

 

 

