Two attempted child abductions this week, two different suspects at large

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus Police want residents to be on the look out for two men who tried to kidnap a boy and a girl in two separate incidents.

Geneva Jones says her daughter Reva Williams is still terrified after she says a man tried to kidnap her while walking home from school Tuesday afternoon.

“He parked his vehicle and apparently waiting for her to walk by and jumped out and grabbed her and when he grabbed her of course it frightened her and she had to bite him,” says Jones.

Jones says her daughter fought hard to escape.

“She kicked and she fought in order for him to let her go and she took off running and she ran right there and hid behind the bushes until she felt safe once she felt safe she ran on home,” she says.

According to the Columbus Police Department, another child was almost kidnapped Monday outside the Bull Creek Apartments.

That suspect is believed to be a white man with blonde hair, heavy-set driving a white van with no windows and a side door..

The Hill Street suspect is believed to be a black man, beard and unshaven hair over mouth with blue eyes, medium brown hair. The suspect is believed to be in a silver or grey colored SUV, possibly a Nissan X-Terra or a Kia Sportage.

Police are trying to find out if the two cases are related.

“At this point we do not know if both of the incidents are related because we have two different suspects, that does not neglect the fact that they could be working together but we are taking these cases seriously because children need to be safe walking home,” says Lieutenant Joyce Dent-Fitzpatrick.

Jones has a message for other parents.

“Watch your children and ensure they aren’t walking home alone because he apparently was following my daughter for sometime to know her pattern to jump out and try to grab her,” she says.

Advice that could keep your children safe.