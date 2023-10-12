COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — It was a good day on the water for two local girls in the ICF World Freestyle Kayak championships on the Chattahoochee River.

Phenix City’s Makinley Kate Hargrove and Columbus’ Chloe Spears advanced to the quarterfinals in the junior women’s division.

The two 16-year-olds scored in the top five today. Makinley Kate had the second-best score, while Chole was fifth.

Their semifinals and finals will be held tomorrow. The scores reset for each round.

The two athletes and best friends were happy when it was over today.

“I was super stoked to see Chloe Spears come to the top five and make it to the next round,” Makinley Kate said. “She has been out here pushing herself, going hard and I am excited to see where this kayaking takes her.”

Spears has been kayaking for less than three years.

“It felt so great,” she said. “I was really nervous at first but I turned my nervousness into more excitement.”

Makinley Kate joins her big brother Mason in the quarterfinals. He posted a strong performance Wednesday in the Men’s Freestyle competition.