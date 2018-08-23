Local News

Two dead after four-vehicle crash in Montgomery

By:

Posted: Aug 23, 2018 06:27 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 23, 2018 06:27 PM EDT

MONTGOMERY, AL - A four-vehicle crash claimed the lives of two people Thursday morning. 

Police say 79-year-old Patrick Redding and 61-year-old Evelyn Sanderson Redding, both of Theodore, died when the 2003 Lexus LS430 they were driving crashed into a 2016 Honda Accord.  

Police say a 2006 Toyota Prius side-swiped the Lexus driven by Mr. Redding before both vehicles traveled through the median into the opposing lanes. The driver of the Honda sustained serious injuries and was transported to Baptist South Medical Center. 

The police report from the Montgomery police says the Toyota was struck by a 2014 Ford F-150 after traveling through the median into opposing traffic. The crash occurred on Interstate 85 near the 16-mile marker, approximately four miles north of Montgomery.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Georgia News

Alabama News

  • Millbrook man charged in child pornography case
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Millbrook man charged in child pornography case

    The United States Attorney Louis V. Franklin, Sr. announced the charges of a Millbrook man in connection to a child pornography case.

    Read More »
  • Movie on Alabama lawyer Bryan Stevenson films in Montgomery
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Movie on Alabama lawyer Bryan Stevenson films in Montgomery

    A Hollywood film is beginning production on a memoir chronicling Montgomery attorney and Equal Justice Initiative co-founder Bryan Stevenson.

    Read More »
  • Hundreds of dead fish found in Alabama pond
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Hundreds of dead fish found in Alabama pond

    Hundreds of dead fish have been found on top of a pond in Alabama and officials say it appears low oxygen levels are to blame.

    Read More »

Trending Stories

Latest Stories