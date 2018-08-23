Two dead after four-vehicle crash in Montgomery

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MONTGOMERY, AL - A four-vehicle crash claimed the lives of two people Thursday morning.

Police say 79-year-old Patrick Redding and 61-year-old Evelyn Sanderson Redding, both of Theodore, died when the 2003 Lexus LS430 they were driving crashed into a 2016 Honda Accord.

Police say a 2006 Toyota Prius side-swiped the Lexus driven by Mr. Redding before both vehicles traveled through the median into the opposing lanes. The driver of the Honda sustained serious injuries and was transported to Baptist South Medical Center.

The police report from the Montgomery police says the Toyota was struck by a 2014 Ford F-150 after traveling through the median into opposing traffic. The crash occurred on Interstate 85 near the 16-mile marker, approximately four miles north of Montgomery.