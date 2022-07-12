HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) – Two students at Harris County Carver Middle School have been selected for the REACH Georgia mentorship and scholarship program.

The program provides support to those who are academically promising students as they matriculate through middle and high school, while working to gain access to college and post-secondary endeavors.

In a news release, it was announced that Ja’Darrius Willis and Daylen Hosley have been chosen as 2022 honorees for the program.

School Principal Principal Melissa Gates said the program is a great opportunity for the two students.

“Throughout their time here at HCCMS, both have shown great leadership qualities. I look forward to the great things they will do in the future and wish them well in their endeavors,” said Gates.

To receive their scholarships upon graduation, students have committed to follow a rigorous educational path. This path includes a commitment to attend school regularly, maintain good behavior, and prepare to succeed in post-secondary school as reflected in good course performance.

The REACH Georgia mentorship and college scholarship program began in 2012 as the “Complete College Georgia Initiative” to help ensure access to scholarships for students. Currently, REACH serves more than 3.000 students.