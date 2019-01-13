Two in custody after Birmingham officer killed, another critically wounded in shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WRBL) – A Birmingham police officer has been killed and another severely wounded in a shooting outside a downtown nightclub early Sunday morning. Two suspects are in custody.

“Join me in praying for the family of the Birmingham Police officer killed early this morning and the officer who is currently in the hospital. They were shot while serving and protecting our city. Two suspects are currently in custody. Birmingham police continue to investigate this case,” posted Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin.

The Associated Press is reporting one police sergeant was killed and another officer critically wounded in a shooting as they investigated a suspected car burglary in Alabama’s largest city.



The shooting happened early Sunday morning outside a nightclub in downtown Birmingham.



Local media report that officials say they have two suspects in custody, one of whom was shot and is receiving medical treatment.



Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith said the officers approached two suspects just before 2 a.m. after a plainclothes officer spotted one suspect checking door handles on cars parked outside the venue. Smith says one suspect opened fire after being confronted by the officers.

“As a city, we stand with the families of these officers and the Birmingham Police Department at this tragic time,” said Woodfin.

Police haven’t released the names of the officers or the suspects.