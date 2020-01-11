Two LaGrange men dead following crash in Macon County

Two people are dead following an early Saturday morning crash in Macon County.

Authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say Donald Wayne Grantham, 59, and Roland Lee Ridenour, 69, both of LaGrange, were killed when their 1994 Isuzu Rodeo was hit by a 1997 Buick Century.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m.

The driver of the Buick was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. The crash occurred on Interstate 85 near the 30 mile marker, about six miles north of Shorter.

ALEA troopers continue their investigation into the crash.