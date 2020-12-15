Two men arrested, charged in Auburn vehicle break-in case

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn Police have arrested two suspects in connection to recent vehicle break-ins.

On Dec. 14, Nykolas Cason Henderson, age 20, from Cusseta, and Edtrentavious Menendez Summers, age 20, from Lanett, were arrested on warrants charging each of them with two counts of Unlawful Breaking and Entering into a Motor Vehicle, Theft of Property 3rd Degree, and Theft of Property 4th Degree.

Police say their investigation into the case began after multiple reports of vehicle burglaries in the 600 Block of Shug Jordan Parkway and the 800 Block of Lunsford Avenue on Dec 14.

During the course of the investigation, the two men were revealed as suspects in the break-ins, according to police.

Both Henderson and Summers were transported to the Lee County jail. They are being held on an $8,500 bond.

The case remains under investigation. Police say additional arrests in the case are possible.