Two Muscogee County inmates die in unrelated incidents, according to sheriff

Two inmates in the custody of the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office died in the last two days, according to a news release sent out by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office.

Shaun Ryan, 36, died Saturday after being transported from the County Jail to Piedmont Columbus Regional, according to the news release.

Shawn Pearson, 46, died today after being transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional. At approximately 5:30 a.m. deputies in the jail were notified an inmate in the general population dorm of the Stockade was having a seizure.

Deputies and medical staff immediately responded and found the inmate in medical distress. An ambulance was requested and Mr. Pearson was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional, the release stated.

Ryan has been in and out of the County Jail since January of this year and was known to have serious medical issues, according to the news release.

“Due to his medical issues, Mr. Ryan had been released from the County Jail, as part of the Pre-Trial Release Program, on at least three occasions since January,” the release stated. “Mr. Ryan was placed in Columbus Hospice on August 26th and released to Hospice homecare on September 4, 2019.”

Mr. Ryan’s death is believed to be the result of his chronic medical issues.

Pearson was booked into the County Jail on August 20, 2019 on charges of Driving while License Suspended and Leaving the Scene of an Accident. Mr. Pearson was currently serving a 45-day sentence on those charges.

Sheriff Donna Tompkins contacted the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and requested an investigation into Pearson’s death.