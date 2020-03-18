Two Opelika Southern Union students test positive for COVID-19

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Two students at Opelika’s Southern Union State Community College have tested positive for COVID-19.

The information is being shared with WRBL News 3 by SUSCC’s Shondae Brown who says both students are currently quarantined and receiving medical treatment in accordance with public health protocols. 

“Out of an abundance of caution and in our efforts to stem the spread of the Covid-19 virus we have notified the instructors and all students in the students’ classes. To the extent possible these individuals will be asked to self-quarantine for the next 14 days,” said Brown.

Southern Union students were out for Spring Break last week and remain out of school for the time being. 

Brown does not know if the students were tested in the Lee County area or not.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories