COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Hospital Authority of Columbus and SafeHouse Ministries are partnering to decrease homelessness in Columbus. The organizations are working together to open a new men’s shelter called “Freedom House.”

What was formerly the Cobis Personal Care Home will now be a 104- bed men’s shelter. As the men shift to the new location on Manor Road, the women’s shelter will expand as well. The 25-bed women’s shelter will become a 56-bed shelter for women and children, doubling their capacity as they take over the old men’s facility. Leaders from both organizations say they are grateful for the opportunity to join forces and make a difference.

“Our job is to care for the frail and elderly of Muscogee County. When you broaden that respect, you think about the citizens of Muscogee County,” Britt Hayes, Acting CEO for Hospital Authority of Columbus said. “How can we best use our assets to benefit the citizens of Muscogee County… This still falls within what we do. We still care for citizens. So the wonderful relationship we’ve had together we hope will blossom and be together for a long time.”

Neil Richardson with SafeHouse Ministries says when you’re homeless things can often feel hopeless — but now these organizations are looking to return hope to those who are struggling.

Richardson says the biggest missing ingredient for our homeless community right now is family housing. This expansion will also allow SafeHouse to open a 6-unit apartment building for homeless families.

“So this is huge by being able to put them in an apartment by themselves, give them enough time to get up on their feet, save enough money to get into housing and leave stable,” Richardson said. “They’re coming home to their apartment, putting in their key into that door… they’ve already started that process of returning to sanity.”

People who walk through the shelter’s doors may struggle with mental health, substance abuse or be in recovery, but “Freedom House” will do exactly as its name suggests — offer those people a clean slate and a new chapter.