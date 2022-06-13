LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Two people were injured in a fire in LaGrange on Sunday night. According to the LaGrange Fire Department, firefighters were called out to 110 Cedar Street on June 12, 2022 at 9:48 p.m.

One person was inside the house when the LaGrange Fire Department was called to respond to the scene.

Officials said, prior to the arrival of the fire units, Troup County 911 reported officers from LaGrange Police were able to successfully rescue the person from the burning house.

Officials said two people were transported to the hospital following the fire. Their conditions are unavailable at this time.

Two dogs died in the fire, according to officials.

The fire caused extensive damage to the house, with losses estimated at $30,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

There fire department urges everyone to check that their smoke detectors are in good working order, saying smoke detectors save lives.