Two Phenix City teachers win “One Class at a Time” grant

Before local schools shutdown due to coronavirus concerns, we had the pleasure of honoring two Phenix City teachers with the “One Class at a Time” award.

Our first recipient is K3 teacher Angie Brown.

Parents say Ms. Brown goes above and beyond for her students. In fact, they say she even attends their birthday parties, extracurricular activities and makes visits at the hospitals when they are sick. Her colleagues say she has heart of gold and deserves to be recognized.

“It makes me feel wonderful for the job that I have done and I feel appreciated. We are going to get some new manipulatives,” said Brown.

Our second recipient is Specials Teacher Natalie Chapel. Parents say no one deserves this more than she and her students. Ms. Chapel teaches art, Spanish, drama, and STEAM.

“We are going to get some STEAM supplies because we have STEAM clubs and they love learning about robotics and engineering and stuff like that. I am just really excited,” said Chapel.

News 3 is proud to partner with the Pezold Family McDonald’s and Zelmo’s Zip-In to recognize local teachers for their hard work by awarding them with a 600-dollar “One Class at a Time” grant.

If you’d like to nominate a teacher for the “One Class at a Time” grant, click here.

