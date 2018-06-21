Two Prattville men sentenced in case of sex trafficking

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PRATTVILLE, AL - Two Prattville men were sentenced today to more than 16 years in prison for the sex trafficking of minors.

Michael Graham Lowe, 25, was sentenced to serve 18 years in prison for the sex trafficking of a minor and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor.

Joshua David Rose, 30, was sentenced to serve 16 and a half years for the sex trafficking of a minor. There is no parole in the federal system.

Both Lowe and Rose were also ordered to serve 15 years of supervised release upon the completion of their prison sentences. In addition, they were both ordered to pay restitution to their victims.

Rose had previously pled guilty in August 2017 and Lowe was found guilty after a four-day trial in February 2018.

The investigation by the Prattville Police Department showed in May 2016, Lowe and Rose, trafficked a minor victim out of a motel in Montgomery. Evidence showed that Rose, with the assistance of Lowe, advertised the victim on the classified advertising website Backpage.com, set up meetings for the victim to engage in commercial sex acts, and stood watch outside of the motel room while the victim engaged in commercial sex acts.

Testimony showed that Lowe also transported the minor victim to another location to engage in a commercial sex act and that Lowe and Rose used the profits to purchase illegal narcotics.