Two suspects arrested in Columbus man’s murder

Authorities announced two arrests in the murder of 30-year-old Philllp Whitaker.

Columbus Police announced 21-year-old Sharae Threadgill and 18-year-old Jalen Benton are in custody in Warren County, Mississippi. Investigators say they were apprehended in Mississippi after trying to run away from deputies. The arrests come after murder warrants were issued for the pair.

Columbus Police suspected Whitaker was shot in a different location than in the Park Place Apartment complex where his body was found inside a pickup truck Sunday morning just before 2:00 am. CPD now says investigators believe the shooting happened at the Summerwood Apartments on University Avenue during a failed robbery attempt.

