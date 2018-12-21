Two suspects in Sands Apartment homicide waive initial court hearing

Two of the four suspects accused in the murder of a Columbus man at the Sands Apartments on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard last week waived their initial court appearances Friday morning and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Terrell Markell Lee, 24, and Dondrell Marquez Tells,, 21, are accused in the Dec. 9 shooting death of Derrick Scott. The case has moved to Muscogee County Superior Court.

The two other suspects in the shooting are Demetrius Domingo Anton Pride, 18, and Jaheem Diquon Rozier, 18, said Police Lt. Greg Touchberry in a release. Rozier was arrested earlier this week in Auburn, Ala., police said. Pride remains at large.