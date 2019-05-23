Two unrelated stabbings end in injury, Eufaula Police confirm

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) - Two people in Eufaula were stabbed in separate incidents on Wednesday night, police confirm. Both were injured and are receiving treatment for their wounds.

The first incident "occurred in the parking lot of a convenience store on State Docks Road" around 8:40 p.m. CDT. Officers found Julene Mwaura Carter in the store "with two stab wounds to her upper body." Carter was taken to Medical Center Barbour to be treated for her injuries by Eufaula Fire and Rescue.

Police have not released a suspect name yet, though they confirm one has been named.

Separately, at 9:45 p.m. CDT, "officers were dispatched to an assault in the 400 block of Norman Street." Joe Lee Upshaw was reportedly stabbed by his girlfriend before being driven to Medical Center Barbour in a private vehicle. Officers interviewed Upshaw, who "described a domestic incident with his girlfriend" Denise Lashune White, during which she stabbed him.

"An officer familiar with the alleged suspect observed her in a vehicle leaving the hospital parking lot and initiated a traffic stop," say police. They took White into custody for Domestic Violence 2nd Degree. She is being held at Eufaula County Jail while awaiting a bond hearing.