Two Valley house fires in two days remain under investigation

VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – Two house fires this week in Valley are under investigation as detectives work to decide if they are set fires or accidental.

Thursday morning, East Alabama Fire and Rescue responded to a second home fire in as many days along Plantation Road. The home was unoccupied and there were no injuries. The house is a loss.

Thursday’s house fire along Plantation Rd.

Another fire on Wednesday morning along 21st Avenue destroyed another Valley home. The home was fully involved when firefighters arrived. Thankfully, nobody was home. Nobody was injured, including first responders battling the blaze.

Both fires remain under investigation by Valley Police, East Alabama Fire Department and State Fire Marshal. If you have any information on either fire please call Valley Police at 334-756-5200.