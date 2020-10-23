U.S. Representative Sanford Bishop and Don Cole to debate at GSW

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) in Americus, Georgia will host the one and only debate between incumbent U.S. Representative Sanford Bishop and challenger Don Cole. 

Bishop, a Democrat, has represented Georgia’s 2nd Congressional District since 1993. Cole, a Republican, is a former speechwriter for U.S. Agriculture Secretary, Sonny Perdue.

The debate is scheduled for Wednesday, October 28 at 6:30 p.m. on the GSW campus at the Rosalynn Carter Health & Human Sciences Complex (Carter I) at 800 GSW State University Drive.

The event will be livestreamed on GSW’s YouTube channel with limited in-person attendance to allow for social distancing. The forum will be moderated by Jason Berggren, Ph.D., associate professor in the history and political science department at GSW, along with a four-person student panel who will ask the questions.

