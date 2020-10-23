U.S. Representative Sanford Bishop and Don Cole to debate at GSW

Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) in Americus, Georgia will host the one and only debate between incumbent U.S. Representative Sanford Bishop and challenger Don Cole.

Bishop, a Democrat, has represented Georgia’s 2nd Congressional District since 1993. Cole, a Republican, is a former speechwriter for U.S. Agriculture Secretary, Sonny Perdue.

The debate is scheduled for Wednesday, October 28 at 6:30 p.m. on the GSW campus at the Rosalynn Carter Health & Human Sciences Complex (Carter I) at 800 GSW State University Drive.

The event will be livestreamed on GSW’s YouTube channel with limited in-person attendance to allow for social distancing. The forum will be moderated by Jason Berggren, Ph.D., associate professor in the history and political science department at GSW, along with a four-person student panel who will ask the questions.