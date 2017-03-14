UGA legend Herschel Walker shares life story with soldiers on Fort Benning

FORT BENNING, Ga. — A University of Georgia football legend is sharing his story of overcoming behavioral health issues with soldiers.

Heisman winner, All-American, and college football hall of fame running back Herschel Walker spoke at Fort Benning Tuesday. Walker explained how he suffers from multiple personality disorder. He encourages servicemen and women to speak up and ask for help if they find themselves struggling with a mental disorder.

“It’s a big honor and this is no joke,” Walker said. “I really really admire our military. I’ve had a chance to go to over 160 installations all over the world, not just here in the states but all over the world. To see what our young men and women do for this country is absolutely amazing. You want to talk about true heroes.”

Walker added that he was frequently bullied growing up, which contributed to his dissociative identity disorder. He says he overcame his mental disabilities through therapy and venting his anger through athletics.

The former Georgia star also visited Martin Army Community Hospital on post.