United Way, Feeding the Valley partnering to keep Muscogee County students fed until school starts

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- The United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley and Feeding the Valley Food Bank are partnering to keep Muscogee County children fed until school starts.

Beginning Monday, July 20, the organizations will be giving away free meals to Muscogee County students, twice a week at locations all over Columbus.

The meals will be given away every Monday and Wednesday, July 20 through August 5, between 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the following locations: