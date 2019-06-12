United Way kicks off their sixth annual Stuff the Bus

United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley kicked off their annual community-wide school collection drive to help students who attend Title 1 schools in Muscogee county and surrounding counties.

Last year, the non-profit was able to fill 5,764 backpacks for 36 different schools. Rachel Chambless with the United Way says to kick off the drive sample backpacks were given out, so the companies who are accepting donations know what they are looking for.

“United Way has always had a special relationship with our schools in our area. We both work towards improving the lives of the youth in our community, them through education as well as us through our partner agencies and our work here locally in the community,“ Chambless said.

Chambless says this is a perfect way at-risk youth in our community get the tools they need to start off the school year. Katrina Long, principal at Reese Road Leadership Academy, agrees and says it takes stress off of the parents to provide these supplies.

“Events like this through our community help to support all of our students to receive much-needed school supplies so that when they come to school they can focus on their academics and not on the supplies that they may not have for the classes that they’re coming to,“ Long said.

There will be two community-wide collection days. The first community-wide collection day is on Saturday, July 13th from 10a.m.-4p.m. at the Walmart on Airport Thruway. The second community-wide collection day is also at the Walmart on Airport Thruway, time and date are TBD.

Supplies will be collected until Thursday, July 18th at designated drop-off sites in the community, including the East Alabama Chamber of Commerce (1107 Broad Street, Phenix City, Al 36867) and United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley(1100 5th Avenue, Columbus, Ga 31901)