COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The City of Columbus will be collecting unwanted garbage cans this weekend. According to a news release from the city, all old and unwanted cans will be collected on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

If your household trash is collected on Tuesdays, city officials say to make sure your unwanted can is out on the curb the night before. Crews will be going through their Tuesday garbage collection routes collecting all empty garbage cans from the right of way.

Please make sure the following guidelines are met to ensure proper service:

All cans must be empty

All cans must be placed so that they can be seen on the City Right of Way

All cans should be placed out the night before

According to the news release, unwanted garbage cans that are not empty will not be collected.

If you do not want your empty trash can to be taken, please removed it from the row before April 23, 2022. Cans that are removed will not be replaced.

After they are collected, all of the unwanted cans will be sent to the Recycling Center.

Questions about the collection of unwanted garbage cans can be directed to the Citizens Service Center by calling 311 or 706-653-4000.